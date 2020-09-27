e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Hamilton’s record bid fades after double penalty

Hamilton’s record bid fades after double penalty

Stewards had notified the Mercedes driver, who was on pole at Sochi, before the start that he was under investigation.

other-sports Updated: Sep 27, 2020 18:07 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Karachi
Formula One F1 - Russian Grand Prix - Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia - September 27, 2020. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action during the race. Pool via REUTERS/Pavel Golovkin
Formula One F1 - Russian Grand Prix - Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia - September 27, 2020. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action during the race. Pool via REUTERS/Pavel Golovkin(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Lewis Hamilton’s bid for a record-equalling 91st career Formula One win took a huge hit at the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday after stewards imposed two five-second penalties for practice start infringements. Stewards had notified the Mercedes driver, who was on pole at Sochi, before the start that he was under investigation.

“What happened? What happened?,” exclaimed the Briton when told of the decision. “Where is that in the rule book?”

Hamilton pitted after 17 laps and dropped from the lead to 11th place.

“This is just ridiculous,” he said over the team radio.

Hamilton’s team mate and closest rival Valtteri Bottas, 55 points behind in the standings after nine races, was leading.

Hamilton is one victory away from matching the all-time win record of Ferrari great Michael Schumacher.

tags
top news
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Covid-19 reinfection cases under investigation, says Hardh Vardhan
Covid-19 reinfection cases under investigation, says Hardh Vardhan
A day after Fadnavis-Raut meeting, Sharad Pawar visits Uddhav Thackeray
A day after Fadnavis-Raut meeting, Sharad Pawar visits Uddhav Thackeray
Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U)
Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U)
Travellers from Dubai, UK behind most Covid importations into India: Study
Travellers from Dubai, UK behind most Covid importations into India: Study
Afghan Sikhs, Hindus leave their birthplace as threat from IS rises
Afghan Sikhs, Hindus leave their birthplace as threat from IS rises
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In