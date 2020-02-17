Harsimran Kaur invited to NBA Global Academy for a second short-term training Program

other-sports

Feb 17, 2020

India’s Harsimran Kaur has been invited to participate in a multi-week training camp at The NBA Global Academy at Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence in Canberra, Australia.

The training camp started on Monday and will end on March 3.

This will be her second stint at the NBA Global Academy after attending a camp from November 7 to 24 last year.

“I am thrilled to go back to The NBA Global Academy in what will be yet another opportunity for me to sharpen my skills further,” said Harsimran.

“My first camp in November 2019 gave me a lot of insight on various aspects of my game and how I can improve. I expect this camp to help me find a clear pathway to make it to professional ranks.” The 16-year-old will travel to Canberra from Chicago after attending the sixth annual Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global Camp, which was held from February 14 to February 16 at Quest Multisport as part of the NBA All-Star 2020.

During her time in Canberra, Harsimran will participate in practices, three-on-three scrimmages and weight training sessions alongside top Australian prospects and under the guidance of coaches from the NBA Academy and Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence. She was one of 64 prospects from more than 30 countries that participated in BWB Global as a part of NBA All-Star 2020.

Harsimran was named MVP at the third NBA Academies women’s program camp held in Mumbai from October 2 to 5. The youth player from Punjab has represented India at multiple events, including the 3x3 Asian Championships held in Jakarta in August 2019. Harsimran was also one of four Indian girls invited to the first Next Generation program at the NCAA women’s final four in Tampa this past April, competing against top USA Basketball women’s junior national team members. This was followed by her participation in Basketball Without Borders Asia in Tokyo the same summer.