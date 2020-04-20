e-paper
Hockey India begins online interactive sessions for match officials

Experienced tournament directors and umpire managers who are conducting the sessions include Moghul Mohammed Muneer, Claudius de Sales and H S Sokhi.

Apr 20, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Members of Indian hockey team
Members of Indian hockey team(AP)
         

Hockey India (HI) on Monday announced the launch of online interactive sessions for its umpires and technical officials to update them of the latest game rules and improve their fitness levels.

Hockey India is carrying out the sessions across six WhatsApp groups, three for technical officials and three for umpires.

Over 100 registered officials are taking part in the initiative six days a week, HI said in a press release.

Experienced tournament directors and umpire managers who are conducting the sessions include Moghul Mohammed Muneer, Claudius de Sales and H S Sokhi.

G S Sangha, Javed Shaikh and G Harsha Vardhan are conducting the sessions for umpires.

Through the interactive sessions, the officials will be improving their knowledge of FIH rules and regulations and will have the opportunity to clear any queries or doubts.

“Officials are as important as players in any sport and we believe that during this lockdown period, that officials can further improve their knowledge of FIH Rules and Regulations and raise the level of officiating,” said Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad, President Hockey India.

In the umpires groups, the officials will share their daily fitness activities and training regimes.

Hockey India has also suggested a few training options and the officials can find a suitable regime to maintain their fitness and flexibility.

A total of 30 Hockey India Member Units are also conducting these sessions across their respective regions. Over 1100 officials are taking part over 70 WhatsApp groups formed by the various Member Units.

