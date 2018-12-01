Hockey World Cup 2018: India vs Belgium – When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

India will be optimistic of clearing a stern test awaiting them Sunday in the form of world number three Belgium, to guarantee a direct entry into the quarterfinals.

Seeking to rewrite history after 43 years, the Indian men’s hockey team made a strong start in the elite 16-nation tournament, with a 5-0 thrashing of South Africa on Wednesday.

Rio Olympic silver medallist Belgium were far from impressive in their fighting 2-1 win over lowly Canada.

Eight-time Olympic champions India’s only World Cup crown came way back in 1975.

READ: Full fixture list, schedule, time tables, all the details you need to know

The hosts produced a fine display of attacking hockey to outclass South Africa and would look to continue in the same vein, although consistency is something India has always lacked.

When does the India vs Belgium match begin?

The India vs Belgium match begins at 7 pm on December 2.

Where will the India vs Belgium match be played?

The India vs Belgium match will be played in Bhubaneswar.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Belgium match?

The India vs Belgium match will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India vs Belgium match?

The India vs Belgium match will be available on Hotstar and on the official YouTube channel of International Hockey Federation. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 23:07 IST