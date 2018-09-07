Hockey World Cup 2018: Team India’s jersey launched in Mumbai

The Indian men’s hockey team will be seen in a new avatar at the forthcoming World Cup 2018 as their new jersey was launched in Mumbai on Friday.

The collection was showcased by the national team along with coach Harendra Singh, in the presence of legends Ajit Pal Singh, Ashok Kumar, Dhanraj Pillay, Dilip Tirkey, Sandeep Singh among others.

“The new collection aims to arm the Indian Team with that booster dose of confidence as they prepare to bring the cup home. The design also encompasses the spirit of hockey being India’s game and is representative of how the National Team’s hearts beat for India,” read the media release.

“The focus of the team is only to bring glory to India,” said skipper PR Sreejesh. “We are enthusiastic about the new jersey and I hope it adds to the inspiration quotient of the team. I appeal to all Indians to give their heartbeat to hockey and support us this World Cup. In return we will give you our blood and sweat, and hopefully the World Cup.”

The hockey world cup is scheduled to take place in Bhubaneswar (Odisha), starting November 28. This is the third time that India will be hosting the tournament after 1982 (Bombay) and 2010 (New Delhi).

A total of sixteen nations will take part in the tournament which will see each team play three matches during the league stage over the span of twelve days before four cross-over matches take place on December 10 & 11.

The knockout matches will take place on 12th, 13th, 15th and 16th as the teams will look to become the Champions of the prestigious quadrennial event which was won by Australia in 2014.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 16:33 IST