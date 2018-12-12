Hockey World Cup: Stern Test awaits India as Netherlands lie in wait

Come Thursday, India will play their most significant match in recent times as a win against the Netherlands will propel them to the semi-finals of the hockey World Cup – their first since the 1975 edition which they won.

After also topping the pool stage for the first time since 1975, the hosts will be up against the mighty Dutch in the last-8 contest and they know what the odds are.

“We are ready. We have done our homework on Dutch aggression. Whatever challenge they throw at us, we are not just ready to accept it, but to solve it. They love to play attacking hockey, so do we. It will be an equal contest. Tomorrow you can’t afford to miss even 25 percent chances, either score or get a penalty corner,” said India coach Harendra Singh.

World No.4 Netherlands, who reached the final of the last World Cup four years ago, have been solid here. Apart from the 1-4 blip against Germany, the three-time winners have not just crushed Pakistan, Malaysia and Canada, but have controlled proceedings in each of those contests, not allowing opponents play freely even for a bit.

To give a sign of their dominance, the Max Caldas-coached side have scored 17 goals against these three tricky opponents and conceded only one.

However, two things will not be in their favour which might work for India -- lack of rest and the partisan crowd.

Having not qualified for the quarter-finals directly, Netherlands had to take the crossover route (beat Canada 5-0) and in the process will end up playing three games in five days. The world No.4 will also be without defender Sander de Wijn, who has withdrawn due to an injury and will be replaced by Joep de Mol.

“The pressure isn’t that much on us, India have to play in front of 15,000 people. At the same time, because of our history, there is always some pressure on us. We realise the expectations are high. But we are ready. It’s tough for us to lose an important player. He was an asset,” said Seve van Ass.

The hosts, on the other hand, have got ample time to rest and will have fresher feet. By virtue of qualifying directly for the quarters, the Manpreet Singh-led team got a five-day break.

But if you look at history, world No.5 India have a dismal record against the Netherlands in World Cups, having lost all six games they have played against them.

However, India will draw heart from the 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in the Champions Trophy in June, Harendra Singh’s first assignment as India coach. India had also secured both wins in a two-test series in the Netherlands in August 2017. However, this is a totally different tournament.

“Holland is a very good team but we also have done well against them. During Champions Trophy we drew with them. Earlier too we have beaten them. This will be a tough match and whoever takes chances will win,” said Manpreet.

Come Thursday, history will be in offing as it remains to be seen whether Harendra’s boys create ripples and do what no other Indian team has done since 1975.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 18:02 IST