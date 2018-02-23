I am the best at this: Conor McGregor working towards UFC return

Conor McGregor has announced he is working towards a return to UFC after more than a year away from the octagon.

The Irishman last fought at UFC 205 in November 2016, defeating Eddie Alvarez to take the lightweight title, before he made a high-profile switch to the boxing ring to take on Floyd Mayweather Jr in August last year.

McGregor was stopped in the 10th round by the legendary American and has only intermittently - by his standards - basked in the media spotlight over the intervening months.

That all looks set to change, however, after McGregor claimed in an Instagram post on Thursday he failed with a late bid to be included in next month’s UFC 222, while promising to make what would be a hotly-anticipated comeback.

“I am fighting again. Period,” he wrote. “I am the best at this.

“I put my name forward to step in at UFC 222 to face Frankie Edgar when Max Holloway pulled out, but I was told there wasn’t enough time to generate the money that the UFC would need.

“I was excited about bouncing in last minute and taking out the final featherweight, without all the rest of the stuff that comes with this game.

“Please respect the insane amount of work outside the fight game that I have put in. On top of the fighting.

“I am here. It is on them to come and get me. Because I am here. Yours sincerely, The Champ Champ.”