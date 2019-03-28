India Open: Sindhu, Kidambi, Praneeth, Kashyap advance to quarterfinals

Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth and Parupalli Kashyap advanced to the quarterfinals of the India Open badminton tournament at the KD Jadhav Hall, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi on Thursday.

The 2017 champion Sindhu hardly broke a sweat to seal a 21-11, 21-13 victory over Joy Xuan Deng of Hong Kong in a women’s singles match.

Sindhu, world number six, exuded sheer class to won a total of 42 points against her opponent who could only bag 24 points.

The 2015 winner Srikanth defeated Lu Guangzu of China in straight sets 21-11, 21-16 to book his seat in quarterfinals.

The world number seven clinched 42 points over the Chinese who won only 27 points a the men’s singles event.

In other men’s singles event, Praneeth came from behind to win 18-21, 21-16, 21-15 over his compatriot Sameer Verma, while Kashyap had an easy win 21-11, 21-13 over Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk of Thailand.

Riya Mookerjee bounced back only to go down again 8-21, 21-17, 13-21 against Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in a women’s singles event.

The men’s doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Shivam Sharma defeated compatriots Aniruddha Mayekar and Vinay Kumar Singh 21-15, 21-11, while the women’s doubles pair of Aparna Balan and Sruthi KP beat Wing Yung and Yeung Nga Ting of Hong Kong 21-19, 7-21, 21-17.

