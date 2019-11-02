India women’s hockey team qualify for Tokyo Olympics despite defeat to USA

other-sports

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 20:46 IST

India Women’s team officially confirmed their Olympics 2020 berth despite losing their 2nd leg to USA 4-1 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. After the hosts handed a drubbing in the first game to the visitors, the second game looked to be a mere formality. But it turned out to be a nervy thriller.

On Saturday, all it took was just 28 minutes to bring things back to level terms. Amanda Magadan scored a brace, while skipper Kathleem Sharkey and Alyssa Parker added two more as the visitors took a 4-0 lead by the end of the first half, leaving the 10,000-strong crowd at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar stunned.

India Coach Sjoerd Marijne, who was critical of India’s performance in the first 30 minutes during the 5-1 win on Friday, had warned that things could have been very different if the visitors had found the back of the net. But just like India did in the first game, they came back better after half time. No goals were conceded in the third quarter and skipper Rani Rampal scored a goal, making the most of a defensive error from Alyssa Parker. USA pressed hard in the final few minutes of the game, but it was a different India that had stepped out after half-time, and they held their defence lines perfectly. India qualified for Tokyo Olympics with 6-5 aggregate score.

The result meant so much to the players and it was clearly visible on the faces of skipper Rani Rampal and her team. Everyone ran to the ground as Indian players started hugging each other in the middle. The team later took a victory lap around the stadium.

The reaction is hardly surprising - after all it is only the third time the women’s team will be a part of the multi-sport event. It was in 1980 when the team first qualified for the Olympics. The side had finished at fourth position, but putting things into perspective, there were only six teams competing. The same year, India men’s team led by Vasudevan Baskaran won the gold. For the men, the wait for another gold has not yet come to an end. But the women’s team’s dreams of qualification for Olympics were fulfilled in 2016.

Despite the team led by midfielder Sushila Chanu finishing with a wooden spoon, and registering one draw and four defeats in five games, it was enough to ignite a spark in women’s hockey in the country. There was no way coach Marijne and Rani were going to wait for another 36 years to make it to the Olympics.

“I think our first target was to qualify for the Olympics during the Asian Games. But we were unable to do so then. We started preparing for Olympics qualifiers immediately after that. We have waited, planned and trained for these two matches,” Rani had said at the pre-match conference.

“Our big dream is to do better and win a medal. We will never get the medals if we are not there,” Marijne had added.

