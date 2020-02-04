e-paper
Indian women keep tricolour flying in the world chess

As per the latest global rating list by FIDE-the global chess body, World Rapid Champion Koneru Humphy and Harika Dronavalli are ranked as world number three and nine respectively in the women’s section.

other-sports Updated: Feb 04, 2020 14:41 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indian female chess players are keeping the nation’s flag flying high by figuring in the top ten in the world in two categories while the men are sliding down.

As per the latest global rating list by FIDE-the global chess body, World Rapid Champion Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli are ranked as world number three and nine respectively in the women’s section.

In the girls section R. Vaishali is world number 10.

Incidentally, no Indian male figures in the top ten in the world’s open section.

Former World Champion V. Anand is ranked at 15 in the world, followed by Vidit Santosh Gujarati at 26th rank.

Gujarati is now the second top most ranked player in India overtaking P. Harikrishna who had occupied that slot for a long time.

