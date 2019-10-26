International chess player dies after being electrocuted

other-sports

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:37 IST

An international chess player, Rajkumar, died due to electrocution in the late hours of Friday evening, Live Hindustan reported. The police arrived at the scene and sent the body for postmortem. The police was quoted by the Hindi newspaper that they have not received any complaint on the circumstances leading to the death from the family member.

Rajkumar was a coach besides being international orbiters. Kavi Nagar police station in-charge Anil Kumar Shahi told Live Hindustan that the incident took place Friday evening when Rajkumar was standing on the second floor of his house at the time when construction work was going on at the third floor.

He was pulling an iron rod which got in touch with a wire carrying 1100 KV of electricity current. Due to this, the current passed through the rod and went through Rajkumar, and he collapsed. The neighbours quickly rushed him to the hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Rajkumar is survived by two daughters and his wife. The nearby residents have levelled accusations that there are naked wires present in the area, despite it being a populated neighbourhood.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 13:32 IST