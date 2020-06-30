Internet will be a happier place without TikTok: Shooter Heena Sidhu

other-sports

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 20:01 IST

Indian shooter Heena Sidhu on Tuesday came out in support of the decision to ban Chinese video-sharing social networking app TikTok, which was one among the 59 Chinese apps banned by the Indian government in the aftermath of the face off with China in Ladakh’s Galwan valley.

She first wrote, “I’m so happy that tiktok is gone. With the hate videos and animal abuse videos that I have been coming across being posted on tiktok... I am so happy. Internet will be a happier place without tiktok!!!” Sidhu tweeted on Tuesday.

And then followed it up with this, “It’s not gone yet but I hope the govt follows through. The responsibility lies with the developers for allowing such content to become not just visible but viral. Unless they change their norms for content uploading this app shouldn’t have a place in our lives.”

Bilateral ties between India and China remain strained after 20 Indian soldiers were killed during the bloody face off in eastern Ladakh.

Other Chinese apps in the banned list are Club Factory, SHAREit, Likee, Mi Video Call (Xiaomi), Weibo, Baidu, Bigo Live and others.

Sidhu is a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist and also has an Asian Games silver medal in her kitty. She has also won two gold medals in the World Cup. She participates in the air pistol events.