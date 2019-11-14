e-paper
IOA floats idea of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games

IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said during a press conference here that it will approach the government with the proposal to host the Games.

other-sports Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:38 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
File photo of IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta.
File photo of IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta.
         

The Indian Olympic Association on Thursday floated the idea of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games, nine years after organising the 2010 edition that was marred by a corruption scandal. IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said during a press conference here that it will approach the government with the proposal to host the Games.

“We are willing to host 2026 CWG. We will first take approval from the executive board and general assembly of IOA. Then we will approach government. If government allows we can host the Games,” Mehta said in the presence of Commonwealth Games Federation President Louise Martin and CEO David Grevemberg.

The host city of the 2026 CWG was initially intended to be selected at the 2019 CGF General Assembly in Kigali, Rwanda, but later, the CGF decided that it will be announced in 2020. Several countries, including Australia, Canada and Malaysia, had initially expressed a desire to host the 2026 edition of the CWG but pulled out later.

The 2010 CWG in New Delhi was mired in controversy in the run-up to the event and then IOA chief Suresh Kalmadi and organising committee secretary general Lalit Bhanot were sent to jail in connection with the corruption scandal. They were later released on bail.

But, in terms of competition and organisation, the Games turned out to be a successful one, prompting then CGF chief Mike Fennell to praise India for raising the bar.

other sports