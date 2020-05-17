e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 17, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / IOA requests Sports Ministry for one-time grant to meet financial crisis

IOA requests Sports Ministry for one-time grant to meet financial crisis

IOA President Narinder Batra wrote a letter to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, asking for financial assistance to resume sporting activities once the government gives the go ahead.Batra requested the ministry to grant Rs 10 crore for the IOA.

other-sports Updated: May 17, 2020 17:48 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra ( L) addresses a press conference.
President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra ( L) addresses a press conference.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

The Indian Olympic Association on Sunday requested the Sports Ministry to sanction one-time financial assistance for itself, the National Sports Federations and the State Olympic Associations to tide over the crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

IOA President Narinder Batra wrote a letter to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, asking for financial assistance to resume sporting activities once the government gives the go ahead.Batra requested the ministry to grant Rs 10 crore for the IOA, Rs 5 crore each for Olympic sports NSFs, Rs 2.50 crore for the non-Olympic sports NSFs and Rs 1 crore each for the SOAs.

“I appeal/request to you Sir, The Hon’ble Union Sports Minister Mr Kiren Rijiju to take up with Government of India to support/give one time grant to the NOC of India, National Sports Federations and State Olympic Associations in this pandemic period to enable them to tide over the cash crunch being faced by them,” Batra wrote.”...It (the pandemic) has affected the business, employment as well as the Sports Activities in their respective countries,” he said.

“All sports competitions training and other related activities have come to a standstill and now in order to restart all these activities, it will require lot of financial support to IOA/NSFs/SOAs,” he added.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In