It’s turning out well: Saina Nehwal on biopic

Saina Nehwal is looking forward to her biopic and the ace shuttler says actor Shraddha Kapoor, who will be playing her role in the movie, has worked hard on the project.

Titled “Saina”, the film directed by Amol Gupte, went on floors last September.

“I am looking forward to the film. The script is lovely. As far as I have seen Shraddha preparing for it, she has done really well. I am waiting for it. It is taking some time to complete. But I am sure it is turning out well,” Saina told PTI.

The badminton player said life stories of sports stars make for a good movie plot line as they are full of hardships and motivate people to do better in their lives.

“All the sports star have wonderful stories behind them. The struggles and hardships, they have gone through are very different from each other. So, a film on any sports star will make a good plot.

“If there is a biopic on a sportsperson, I am the first one to go and watch it because it motivates me a lot. I am sure people would like to know my story as well.” Saina was talking on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019, where she walked the ramp for designer Vaani Raghupathy Vivek’s new collection “Magnoliaa”.

The sports star looked ethereal in a heavily embellished bright yellow lehenga as she sashyed down the runway on Saturday.

Saina, who recently won the Indonesia Masters, said walking the ramp was a wonderful experience for her.

“I want to thank Vaani for giving me this opportunity. People are used to seeing me on court so it was a good change for them also.

“Yellow is one of my favourite colours. I have seen my pictures in it and I feel the colour looks lovely on me. Every girl wants to walk for Lakme Fashion Week and it came exactly after my win, so it is more special,” she said.

Saina was the second sports personality to turn showstopper at the LFW after champion wrestler Geeta Phogat.

She said she is happy to the trend of roping in people from different fields to walk the ramp.

“It is nice to see sports star on the ramp. It is something different. People are used to seeing models and actors. I believe there should be different faces and people from various fields should walk the ramp.

“Nowadays people are appreciating sportspersons in different avatars. Everybody wants to look good, wear lovely clothes and feel beautiful. We also get to see the glamour and fashion world so closely,” she said.

The LFW concludes Sunday. PTI SHD RDS RDS

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 12:07 IST