Japan PM Shinzo Abe to propose 1-year postponement for Olympics

Shinzo Abe said a postponement is unavoidable if the 2020 Games cannot be held in a complete manner amid the coronavirus pandemic.

other-sports Updated: Mar 24, 2020 17:44 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Tokyo
A general view of Olympic rings following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease.
A general view of Olympic rings following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease.(REUTERS)
         

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will propose a one-year postponement for the Tokyo Olympics during talks with IOC President Thomas Bach, Japan’s NHK public television reported Tuesday.

Abe said a postponement is unavoidable if the 2020 Games cannot be held in a complete manner amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Abe held telephone talks with Bach after the IOC said it would make a decision on the Tokyo Games over the next four weeks.

