John Cena returning to WWE Smackdown ahead of Wrestlemania 36

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 20:01 IST

WWE have confirmed the return of multiple time world champion John Cena to Smackdown and it will take place a bit more than a month ahead of Wrestlemania 36. WWE Backstage confirmed that Cena will make his return to the Blue Brand on February 28. The last time John Cena appeared on a WWE show was way back in April 2019 when he made a surprise appearance at Wrestlemania 35 to take down Elias. Ahead of WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday, Cena dropped a massive hint regarding his return as he posted a picture of a titatron during a previous Royal Rumble match on his Instagram.

Earlier, Cena opened up about his future in the WWE and said that he is ‘grateful to be able to contribute’.

“Dude, all this stuff is great, but if it all stops tomorrow, I’m still okay with me. I know the good things that define me and I know the qualities I have as a human being. I’m going to move on and go forward. I know that all this is borrowed. I’m just grateful to have it and grateful to be able to contribute. I don’t want to be greedy as a performer and I see that a lot in sports entertainment,” Cena said in an interview with Collider.

“The movie The Wrestler was centered around a guy who can’t let go. I’m being a s--tty human being because I can’t let go of this thing. I invested my life in that company and then there’s no one, whether they like my performance or not, that will argue that. I think after the extended period of time that I put in, it’s okay for me to take a step back and reflect and be like, ‘Okay, I need to have more than that in my life because if that’s all that defines me, that’s a depreciating asset.’ Every sunset that happens, I get a little slower and a little older and a little slower and a little older and it’s eventually going to end.”

Over the years, a lot of wrestlers have credited Cena for his massive role in the WWE dressing room and he did not rule out a future role as a coach or a mentor in the business.

“That’s been three years of hard conversations with that dude looking back in the mirror and I’m at peace with where it’s at,” Cena revealed. “I want to contribute where I can. I’ve even talked about coaching or mentoring. Like I said, it’s the environment I feel the most fluid, so I can sit down and talk to you about WWE as long as you want to talk, but what I don’t want to do is take somebody who has spent 50 bucks on a ticket for themselves, their partner, their families, they bought souvenirs, they bought popcorn and paid for parking and have look at me like, ‘He used to be something.’ You know?”