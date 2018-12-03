Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 03, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Jon Rahm wins Hero World Challenge

Rahm, the first Spanish golfer in the 20-year history of the event, posted a closing round of 65 for four-shot 20-under par victory on the Albany course.

other sports Updated: Dec 03, 2018 09:45 IST
AFP
AFP
Bahamas
jon rahm,golf,tiger woods
Jon Rahm Spain walks off the 18th green with fiancee Kelley Cahill after winning the Hero World Challenge in Bahamas.(AFP)

Spaniard Jon Rahm ended his season on a winning note, while Justin Rose was dramatically denied returning to World No. 1 at the close of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Sunday.

Rahm, the first Spanish golfer in the 20-year history of the event, posted a closing round of 65 for four-shot 20-under par victory on the Albany course.

American Tony Finau holed a dramatic 15-foot birdie putt in a round of 68 to finish second on 16-under par.

Finau’s birdie at the 18 saw the American finish second as Rose fired a 65 to place third.

Had Finau not holed the putt Rose would have shared second place and thus ensured he returned to World No. 1.

A tired-looking tournament host Tiger Woods posted a last day 73 to finish 17th in the elite 18-player field.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 09:44 IST

tags

more from other sports