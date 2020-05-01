e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Jordan Spieth denied ace because of COVID-19 safety measures

Jordan Spieth denied ace because of COVID-19 safety measures

Spieth played in a group with retired NFL star Tony Romo as he and other PGA Tour pros teed it up in a no-spectator invitational charity event in Dallas.

other-sports Updated: May 01, 2020 12:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Los Angeles
Jordan Spieth of the United States celebrates on the 18th green after the third round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale.
Jordan Spieth of the United States celebrates on the 18th green after the third round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale.(AP)
         

Jordan Spieth’s return to tournament golf on Thursday was underscored by the three-time major winner falling victim to new safety measures put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Spieth played in a group with retired NFL star Tony Romo as he and other PGA Tour pros teed it up in a no-spectator invitational charity event in Dallas.

Spieth was denied a hole-in-one on the par-three 110-yard 17th after his tee shot flew straight into the cup only to have it hit a plastic insert and bounce out and roll into a water hazard.

The ball didn’t stick because organizers of the Maridoe Samaritan Fund Invitational inserted social distancing plastic slats into each cup for protection so players wouldn’t have to bend so far down to retrieve their ball.

Spieth told ESPN.com he can’t remember the exact date of his last hole in one.

“It never left the flag,” Spieth said. “I knew it was going to land somewhere around the hole. It’s my first one in probably three or four years. I kind of had a three- or four-year streak where I had a few and I’ve been shut out for a while.

“I’m going to count it. It was one of those where it most likely would have stayed in. Hopefully it’s a good omen.”Spieth played just one round of the tournament to raise money for out of work golf caddies, joining Romo’s group on the final day of the 54-hole event.

In an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the event was played without galleries and players were not allowed to have caddies. Golfers weren’t allowed to remove the flagsticks and no rakes were used in the bunkers.

Because he only played one round, Spieth had no chance to win the event. That honor went to PGA Tour rookie Scottie Scheffler, who finished ahead of Norway’s Viktor Hovland and Will Zalatoris. Scheffler shot a final-round 67 to win by one.

tags
top news
First special train to ferry migrants stranded in Covid-19 lockdown begins journey
First special train to ferry migrants stranded in Covid-19 lockdown begins journey
All metro cities under Covid-19 red zones in revised list released by Centre
All metro cities under Covid-19 red zones in revised list released by Centre
Polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council to be held on May 21, says EC
Polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council to be held on May 21, says EC
LIVE: Delhi CM Kejriwal says clinical trials of plasma therapy to continue
LIVE: Delhi CM Kejriwal says clinical trials of plasma therapy to continue
Indian-American Aruna Subramanian leading trial of remdesivir in Covid-19 treatment
Indian-American Aruna Subramanian leading trial of remdesivir in Covid-19 treatment
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Toyota converted to ambulance with special filtration system
Toyota converted to ambulance with special filtration system
India’s 65% of Covid deaths are men; Olympians go for fields of gold: Top 5 from HT
India’s 65% of Covid deaths are men; Olympians go for fields of gold: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports