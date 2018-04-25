 Joshna Chinappa’s good run in El Gouna International squash ends with loss in quarter-finals | other sports | Hindustan Times
Joshna Chinappa’s good run in El Gouna International squash ends with loss in quarter-finals

Joshna Chinappa went down against Laura Massaro in straight games in the quarter-finals of the El Gouna International PSA world series squash event.

other sports Updated: Apr 25, 2018 13:35 IST
Joshna Chinappa went down against Laura Massaro in straight games in the quarter-finals of the El Gouna International PSA world series squash event. (PTI)

Joshna Chinappa’s campaign at the El Gouna International PSA world series squash event ended with a loss to fourth seed Laura Massaro in the quarter-finals.

The 16th seeded Indian, after beating eight-time world champion Nicol David, went down against Massaro in straight games.

The top English player won 11-4 11-8, 11-2 in a quarterfinal lasting 23 minutes.

READ | How Maria Sharapova made CWG 2018 medal-winning shooter Anjum Moudgil unstoppable

The other Indian in the women’s draw, Dipika Pallikal, had lost to Camille Serme in the opening round.

Both Pallikal and Chinappa had secured a doubles silver at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

