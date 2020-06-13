‘Kids taking it and committing suicide’: Ronnie Coleman reveals why DEA was against steroid use in bodybuilding

Bodybuilding legend and eight-time Mr. Olympia winner Ronnie Coleman was a guest on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast and discussed a number of topics related to the world of professional bodybuilding. Coleman narrated why he joined bodybuilding, his diet, and peak fitness while also revealing facts about steroid use in the early part of his storied career.

56-year-old Coleman revealed that he began the use of steroids at the age of 30 as he was “tired of getting my ass kicked [at competition]. He said that everything was legal in those times and the use of those saw Coleman increase his ranking and then winning the actual competitions. He said that steroids helped level the playing field.

Coleman said that he would get prescriptions from doctors on the use of steroids and drug enforcement officials were shown the prescriptions when they approached the athletes.

“I wasn’t taking tons of stuff. I probably wasn’t taking any more than what those baseball players were taking.”

Studies have shown that the use of steroids leads to higher chances of premature death in men and even suggesting that people using anabolic steroids have a greater risk of committing suicide. Coleman explained that every time when some of the kids went off steroids, they would get depressed.

Coleman also revealed his diet and body fat ratio on the podcast, which was something that shocked Rogan and most of the viewers.

“What a lot of people don’t understand is you see me big up there, but it took a long time for me to get there I didn’t get there overnight. I put on … between five and 10 pounds (2-4.5kg) of muscle a year, and that came from all that heavy lifting (and) a lot of eating, a lot of eating.”

“It wasn’t a lot to me but if someone normal tried to eat it, it would probably be a lot. So I’d eat a pound (450g) of chicken, grilled breast with half a cup of rice.”

“I had about six meals a day.”

“It’s kind of hard to eat like that so I would have to wake up in the middle of the night to eat and go back to sleep. You kind of get used to it. When you eat like that, you get hungry every three hours. Every two or three hours you’re hungry because I’m not eating a lot of fat. It’s lean, I’m not eating a lot of carbs so it’s a little bit of food at a time.”