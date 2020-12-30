e-paper
Koneru Humpy placed second after day one of Blitz competition in Moscow

Koneru Humpy placed second after day one of Blitz competition in Moscow

The 32-year-old Indian, who won the Rapid title on Saturday, started the two-day blitz competition by winning her games in the five rounds to share the top position at one stage.

other-sports Updated: Dec 30, 2019 12:08 IST
PTI
PTI
Moscow
File image of Humpy Koneru
File image of Humpy Koneru (Getty Images for DAGOC)
         

Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy stayed in the hunt for a second title at the women’s World Rapid and Blitz Championships after being placed second along with three others in the blitz competition here. The 32-year-old Indian, who won the Rapid title on Saturday, started the two-day blitz competition by winning her games in the five rounds to share the top position at one stage.

Humpy drew the next two games before winning against Monika Sacko in the eighth game.

She, however, lost to day one leader Katerina Lagno of Russia in a dramatic battle in the final round of the opening day.

Lagno showed great determination to defend her 2018 title as she scored 8 points out of 9 to grab the top position.

Lagno was chased by four players -- Alexandra Kosteniuk, Humpy Koneru, Daria Charochkina, and Alina Kashlinskaya -- all on seven points.

Humpy had claimed the World Women’s Rapid Chess Championship title after drawing the Armageddon game against Lei Tingjie of China here on Saturday.

