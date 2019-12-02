Kurt Angle names three WWE superstars who should receive a push

other-sports

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 16:02 IST

Kurt Angle is one of the most celebrated wrestlers in the history of the WWE and with multiple title reigns under his belt and a Hall of Fame ring, the 1996 Olympic gold medallist has carved out a space for him in wrestling folklore. Recently, the legendary wrestler took part in a Q&A session on his Facebook page where he was asked about the wrestlers who should receive a push in WWE according to him. Angle responded with, “Shorty G. Cedric Alexander. Lacey Evans. Just to name a few.”

It has been an interesting year for all the three superstars as they enjoyed varied degrees of success in the ring. Chad Gable, who now goes by Shorty G, had a good rivalry against King Corbin but was defeated in the final of Kings of the Ring. At Crown Jewel, he represented Team Hogan and was an also a member of Team Smackdown at Survivor Series.

Evans also received a number of title opportunities against Becky Lynch and Bayley but was unable to win any championships. At Crown Jewel, she and Natalya participated in first-ever women’s match in Saudi Arabia.

On the other hand, Alexander has missing from regular television and is without a proper feud at the moment.

Kurt Angle lost to Baron Corbin in his farewell match at WrestleMania 35 in New Jersey and since then, he has appeared sporadically in WWE television.