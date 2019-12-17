Lakshya Sen achieves career-best ranking, moves to 32

other-sports

After winning the men’s singles title at the just concluded Bangladesh International Challenge, promising India shuttler Lakshya Sen on Tuesday jumped nine places to achieve a career best BWF ranking of 32.

Before the Bangladesh International Challenge, Sen had won his first title of 2019 at the Belgian International in September before winning the Dutch Open Super 100 and SaarLorLux Super 100 in October. He then went on to claim the Scottish Open crown in November.

Sen had registered a 22-20, 21-18 win over Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao in the summit clash in Dhaka on Sunday.

However, no Indian shuttler could make to the top 10 of the men’s BWF rankings. Ace India shuttlers -- B. Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth remained static at the 11th and 12th place respectively while Parupalli Kashyap continues to sit at the 23rd spot.

In the women’s singles rankings, Rio Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu is placed at the sixth spot. Recently, Sindhu’s title defence at the BWF World Tour Finals 2019 was over as she suffered defeats against Akane Yamaguchi and Chen Yufei in her first two matches of the tournament before beating China’s Bingjiao, which was however, not enough to lift her to the next round.

On the other hand, Saina Nehwal, who was last seen in action in the Hong Kong Open where she had to face a first-round exit from the tournament after losing to China’s Cai Yan Yan , dropped a place to be at the 11th spot.

Meanwhile, no Indian pair featured in the Top 10 of the rankings for mixed doubles, men’s doubles or the women’s doubles.