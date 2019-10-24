Lewis Hamilton will be world champion in Mexico if....

other-sports

Lewis Hamilton will be crowned world champion for a sixth time in Mexico on Sunday if....

+ He finishes first (with fastest lap) and Valtteri Bottas finishes fourth

+ He finishes first with Bottas fifth

+ He finishes second with Bottas eighth (no fastest lap)

+ He finishes second with Bottas ninth

+ He finishes third (with fastest lap) with Bottas ninth

+ He finishes third with Bottas 10th (no fastest lap)

