Lewis Hamilton will be world champion in Mexico if....

Lewis Hamilton will be crowned world champion for a sixth time in Mexico on Sunday if he finishes first (with fastest lap) and Valtteri Bottas finishes fourth.other-sports Updated: Oct 24, 2019 09:52 IST
+ He finishes first (with fastest lap) and Valtteri Bottas finishes fourth
+ He finishes first with Bottas fifth
+ He finishes second with Bottas eighth (no fastest lap)
+ He finishes second with Bottas ninth
+ He finishes third (with fastest lap) with Bottas ninth
+ He finishes third with Bottas 10th (no fastest lap)
