Thursday, Oct 24, 2019

Lewis Hamilton will be world champion in Mexico if....

Lewis Hamilton will be crowned world champion for a sixth time in Mexico on Sunday if he finishes first (with fastest lap) and Valtteri Bottas finishes fourth.

Mexico City
File image of Lewis Hamilton
File image of Lewis Hamilton
         

Lewis Hamilton will be crowned world champion for a sixth time in Mexico on Sunday if....

+ He finishes first (with fastest lap) and Valtteri Bottas finishes fourth

+ He finishes first with Bottas fifth

+ He finishes second with Bottas eighth (no fastest lap)

+ He finishes second with Bottas ninth

+ He finishes third (with fastest lap) with Bottas ninth

+ He finishes third with Bottas 10th (no fastest lap)

