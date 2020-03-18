e-paper
Los Angeles Lakers under quarantine, will test for COVID-19

The Lakers participated in a team conference call on Tuesday after the Brooklyn Nets disclosed that four of their players tested positive for coronavirus.

Mar 18, 2020
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (AP)
         

Members of the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly under quarantine for 14 days and will tested for COVID-19.

The Lakers participated in a team conference call on Tuesday after the Brooklyn Nets disclosed that four of their players tested positive for coronavirus. Only one of those four players showed symptoms. Among them is All-Star Kevin Durant, who is idle in his first season with the Nets as he recovers from an Achilles operation.

The Nets and Lakers played March 10.

Brooklyn was on a West Coast swing with Durant in tow and had been scheduled to play in the first fan-free game at Chase Center in San Francisco last Thursday against the Golden State Warriors. But the Nets instead flew home after the NBA called off all games last Wednesday night starting with the contest between Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder.

To date, the Nets’ foursome and two members of the Jazz -- All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell -- and Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons are known to have tested positive for the virus.

The NBA is on hiatus for at least 30 days and not expected to play again for eight weeks, if not longer.

