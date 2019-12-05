Lower-ranked teams also tough: Graham Reid

other-sports

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 08:36 IST

The next seven months are critical for the Indian men’s hockey team and its chief coach Graham Reid. In that duration, leading up to the Olympic Games in Tokyo in July-August 2020, the Indian team will take on all the top teams in the FIH Pro League. Effectively, they will find out first hand where they stand in the hierarchy of elite hockey, and come close to an answer to that hopeful question: Do India have a chance at an Olympic medal?

At the Tokyo Games, India are placed in Pool A long with Australia, Argentina, Spain, New Zealand and Japan; while Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Canada and South Africa comprise Pool B. The Pro League will ensure that India will play all teams in their group except Japan, besides taking on the top medal contenders at Tokyo like World Champions Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Great Britain.

India have never had such a hectic schedule and encountered such top class competition in the build-up to a mega event. This high-quality preparation and the status of the team in the world—India are ranked 5th in the FIH rankings—has raised hopes, after decades, of a podium finish at Tokyo.

The team has failed to get past the preliminary stage at the Olympics since 1980, when India bagged its eighth, and last, Olympic gold medal.

Reid spoke to HT about the challenges ahead, his Olympic ambitions, and the roadmap to the Tokyo Games.

Excerpts:

What is your opinion on India’s draw at the Tokyo Olympics?

The pools are out and it’s probably a reflection of the state of where world hockey is at the moment. The pools are very difficult and even the teams that are ranked lower in world rankings have the ability to beat the other teams on any day. So, it’s a difficult one and if we are to have a podium finish at the Olympics then the first step is to make the quarter-finals—which means making sure to finish in the top four in your pool. Of course, we have New Zealand, Japan, and they are always difficult teams to beat.

Have you set the team any target for the Olympics?

One of the terms I use a lot is zooming out and zooming in — if we talk about zooming out that is looking at a goal, what are we trying to achieve and as far as I am concerned, we have a good enough team to stand on the podium in Tokyo and that’s our goal. To get there of course we have to zoom back in and do all the things that we need to do between now and then. So, that’s what we are focusing on.

The players are currently at an important camp to build-up fitness for Pro League matches, leading up to the Olympics in Tokyo. What are the main points that you are focussing on in this camp?

Without a competition at the end of this camp, it has provided us with a really good opportunity to focus on our strength and conditioning. So, we have been doing lot of gym work and but also it has enabled us to focus on our individual skills, take stock of where we are actually with them. Every player will come away with an improvement plan on which we can work on in the next 7-8 months.

Though the team qualified for the Olympics, the overall performance had ups and downs. What would you say are the areas to work on?

The first thing I like to say about the Olympic qualifiers was that we achieved our goal and that was to qualify. The first game’s performance was perhaps not (up to mark). Russia took us by surprise and to their credit, I think they played very well. We were much closer to where we needed to be in the second game except for the start, but that can also happen in hockey and I was reasonably happy with the 7-1 victory in the end. The interesting part is that when you look at all the other qualifiers that happened, the higher ranked teams were perhaps caught a little bit unawares by the lower ranked teams. Of course, the lower ranked team has nothing to lose and therefore can come out and play with freedom and passion and I think we saw that across the board.

I am a big believer that working hard on all aspects of the game is what helps you build your confidence and that’s what our plan would be. From the point of view of concentration and focus, to me that is what training is about. We call it “thoroughness” if you like, about being thorough in everything you do. All the execution of all your skills needs to contain concentration and focus. If you want it to become a habit, it has to happen in every single training session, and to me that would be my goal to make sure that thoroughness creeps into everything we do.

The next camp will be more focused on preparing for the Pro League. But do you think that those matches (India will play 16 matches in all, eight of them at Bhubaneswar) will be sufficient to prepare for the Olympics?

Yes, I am reasonably happy with the Pro League being our main preparation for the Olympic Games. Now that we are not going to Azlan Shah, there is an opportunity in March for us to find 2-3 test matches where hopefully we don’t have to travel. But one of other focuses that I have with this team—and which is one of the things that I like with the Australian group—is that we have a daily training environment where every Saturday morning we can play intra-squad games that need to be at the level of an international match.

With the Pro League matches spread over six months, there will be gaps between two sets of matches. How difficult do you think it would be to maintain peak fitness for over such a long time?

Yes, it is definitely a different format to what you would normally have in an Olympic year but our strength and conditioning staff are all aware of what is required or what level is required for different parts of the year. As long as we get that timing right for the Olympics, then I think that is the key. The major thing is being aware of it and ensuring that we stay on top of it.