e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / Other Sports / Malaysian Masters: PV Sindhu knocked out in quarters by Tai Tzu Ying

Malaysian Masters: PV Sindhu knocked out in quarters by Tai Tzu Ying

This was Sindhu’s second consecutive loss to Tzu Ying. She had lost to her at the quarterfinals of the French open in October last year.

other-sports Updated: Jan 10, 2020 13:36 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kuala Lumpur
India's Pusarla V. Sindhu hits a return shot against Taiwan's Tai Tzu Ying during Malaysian Master 2020 during Women Single Quarter Finals in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
India's Pusarla V. Sindhu hits a return shot against Taiwan's Tai Tzu Ying during Malaysian Master 2020 during Women Single Quarter Finals in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.(AP)
         

Reigning world champion P V Sindhu was knocked out of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament after losing in straight games to top seed Tai Tzu Ying here on Friday. The Chinese Taipei world number two beat the Indian 21-16 21-16 in the quarterfinal, extending her head to head record to 12-5.

This was Sindhu’s second consecutive loss to Tzu Ying. She had lost to her at the quarterfinals of the French open in October last year.

Sindhu was erratic in the start, failing to capitalise on her leads and eventually lost the first game 16-21 to hand a 1-0 advantage to Tzu Ying.

In the second game, Sindhu could do little as Tzu Ying completely dominated the proceedings from start to end.

Trailing 11-20, Sindhu saved six match points but it was too late as Tzu Ying sealed the game 21-16.

tags
top news
Smriti Irani hits out at Deepika Padukone for JNU visit
Smriti Irani hits out at Deepika Padukone for JNU visit
‘Repetitive Sec 144 orders abuse of power’: What SC said on Kashmir curbs
‘Repetitive Sec 144 orders abuse of power’: What SC said on Kashmir curbs
In tribunal’s order that reinstated Cyrus Mistry, Supreme Court spots a flaw
In tribunal’s order that reinstated Cyrus Mistry, Supreme Court spots a flaw
Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, meets activists held during CAA protests
Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, meets activists held during CAA protests
To explain Kashmir contradictions, SC judge leans on ‘Tale of Two Cities’
To explain Kashmir contradictions, SC judge leans on ‘Tale of Two Cities’
Waugh picks current ‘number one’ Test batsman in the world
Waugh picks current ‘number one’ Test batsman in the world
Prince Harry, Meghan to be punished for defying Queen’s order: Report
Prince Harry, Meghan to be punished for defying Queen’s order: Report
Kangana Ranaut likens JNU violence to gang war
Kangana Ranaut likens JNU violence to gang war
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri LankaArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberSSC CHSL 2019UPTET 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports