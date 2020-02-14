e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / Manish Singh Rawat eyes Tokyo qualification

Manish Singh Rawat eyes Tokyo qualification

The Uttarakhand athlete had finished a creditable 13th at the 2016 Rio Olympics, clocking 1:21.21 sec in the 20km event.

other-sports Updated: Feb 14, 2020 22:29 IST
Navneet Singh
Navneet Singh
New Delhi
Manish Singh Rawat.
Manish Singh Rawat.(Twitter)
         

Race walker Manish Singh Rawat would be eyeing a Tokyo Olympics berth when the two-day National Open and International Race Walking Championships commences in Ranchi on Saturday. The Uttarakhand athlete had finished a creditable 13th at the 2016 Rio Olympics, clocking 1:21.21 sec in the 20km event.

The men’s and women’s 20km race will be held on day one while the men’s 50km and junior (U-20) will take place Sunday. The Olympic qualification for race walk and marathon, which started last year in January, will conclude on May 31.

Army’s KT Irfan, 29, is the only Indian to have qualified for Tokyo. He clocked 1:20.57 sec at last year’s Asian Race Walking Championships at Nomi, Japan in March, bettering the Tokyo qualifying standard of 1: 21.00. But at the Doha World Championships in September-October 2019, he finished 27th, timing 1:35.21 sec.

Devender Singh, who clocked 1:20:21 sec at Nomi in 2016 to set a national record, is among 27 athletes entered in the 20km race. At the Doha World Championships, he finished 36th, clocking 1:41.48 sec.

The women’s 20km event will be without defending champion Soumya Baby, who hold the national record of 1:31.29 sec set in 2018. The qualifying time for Tokyo is 1:31.00. The field too is thin with only 18 athletes in the fray.

In the 50km event too, Haryana’s Sandeep Kumar, who hold the national record of 3 hours, 56 minutes, has opted out to focus on 20km, thus reducing the field to 13 athletes.

tags
top news
‘Bookie’ Sanjeev Chawla throws a googly, high court sends him to Tihar
‘Bookie’ Sanjeev Chawla throws a googly, high court sends him to Tihar
President Kovind appoints Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s CM, 6 other ministers
President Kovind appoints Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s CM, 6 other ministers
‘Pay Rs 92,000 crore by midnight’: Centre orders telecom firms after SC rap
‘Pay Rs 92,000 crore by midnight’: Centre orders telecom firms after SC rap
Donald Trump to stop officials from listening in calls with foreign leaders
Donald Trump to stop officials from listening in calls with foreign leaders
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
Prepare for 8V8 deathmatchs on PUBG soon
Prepare for 8V8 deathmatchs on PUBG soon
The new IT structure won’t have an impact on the majority of taxpayers
The new IT structure won’t have an impact on the majority of taxpayers
‘He’s here to stay’: Shastri backs young batsman ahead of Tests
‘He’s here to stay’: Shastri backs young batsman ahead of Tests
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports