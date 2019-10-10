e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Manju Rani defeats top-seed to confirm India’s second medal at World Boxing Championships 2019

Manju Rani defeated top seed Kim Hyang Mi of North Korea 4-1 to confirm atleast a bronze medal for India in 48kg category at World Boxing Championships.

other-sports Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Manju Rani confirmed a bronze medal.
Manju Rani confirmed a bronze medal.(AIBA/Screengrab)
         

Sixth-seed Manju Rani defeated top seed Kim Hyang Mi of North Korea 4-1 to confirm atleast a bronze medal for India in 48kg category at World Boxing Championships. Competing in her first Worlds tournament, Rani made it into the semifinal.

Earlier, the World Championships debutant demolished Venezuela’s Rojas Tayonis Cedeno 5-0 to enter the quarter-finals of light flyweight category (48kg) in Ulan-Ude, Russia. Speaking after making it to the quarters, she had spoken about making a name in the category which was previously dominated by Mary Kom.

“The pressure was there as Mary didi has won so many medals for India in this category. But it was also a motivation to not let her down. I wanted to give everything to win a medal for my country,” she said.

The Haryana girl has quickly made an impact since changing her state and playing for Punjab. She made the switch as she felt she was not getting her due in Haryana. “I was not able to win medals all the while I was playing for Haryana. When I switched to Punjab last year, it turned my fortunes as I started doing well in domestic circuit and got noticed. Last year, I won three international medals and made my world cup debut in a year’s time,” she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Monday.

Manju had won the national title in 48kg early this year and never looked back. This year, she has won silver in Strandza besides bronze at Thailand Open and India Open. Hailing from a humble family in Rohtak, Rani lost her father early when she was just 12 but found her calling in boxing.

In other results, in the day, Mary Kom defeated Colombia’s Valencia Victoria via a unanimous 5-0 verdict to reach the final four. Later, Kavita Chahal Devi lost to Belarus’ Katsiaryna Kavaleva in +81kg heavyweight category via a split 4:1 verdict.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 15:54 IST

tags
top news
Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Shah on J&K
Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Shah on J&K
Oct 10, 2019 15:21 IST
Govt hits fast forward on GST reforms, gives new panel 15 days for report
Govt hits fast forward on GST reforms, gives new panel 15 days for report
Oct 10, 2019 15:23 IST
Will ask RBI Guv to let people withdraw money: Sitharaman on PMC case
Will ask RBI Guv to let people withdraw money: Sitharaman on PMC case
Oct 10, 2019 16:09 IST
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Oct 10, 2019 11:02 IST
Shiv Sena faces rebellion on Kalyan seat over BJP pact, 28 corporators quit
Shiv Sena faces rebellion on Kalyan seat over BJP pact, 28 corporators quit
Oct 10, 2019 14:25 IST
Here’s how much OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition phone could cost
Here’s how much OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition phone could cost
Oct 10, 2019 15:17 IST
‘Undue haste’: Vodafone Idea on Jio’s move to charge 6 paise/minute
‘Undue haste’: Vodafone Idea on Jio’s move to charge 6 paise/minute
Oct 10, 2019 12:13 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 14:18 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh Bachchan
don't miss
latest news
India News
other sports