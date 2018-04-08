Manu Bhaker wins shooting gold, Heena Sidhu silver at 2018 Commonwealth Games

India’s Manu Bhaker won the women’s 10m air pistol gold medal ahead of compatriot Heena Sidhu at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Sunday. (CWG 2018 LIVE UPDATES)

Bhaker, who won golds at the ISSF World Cup and ISSF Junior World Cup recently, scored 240.9 to beat Sidhu to the title. Bhaker’s score is also a new Commonwealth Games record.

Heena Sidhu shot 234 to finish comfortably ahead of bronze medal winner Elena Galiabovitch.

This is India’s sixth gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.