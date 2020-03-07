Mary Kom advances to quarterfinals of Asian Olympics qualifiers

other-sports

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 21:40 IST

Star India boxer Mary Kom reached 51kg quarterfinals of Asian Olympic Qualifiers after defeating unseeded boxer from New Zealand Tasmyn Benny in the first round. The 37-year-old pugilist defeated her opponent 5-0. With the win, the London Olympic bronze medallist boxer reaches the top-eight in the competitions and is now one win away from attaining a quota for Tokyo Olympics.

Kom, the six-time world champion, who is seeded second in her category, is looking to book a berth for Tokyo, which could be her last appearance in the mega quadrennial Games.

Mary will now face Irish Magno of the Philippines in the quarters.

Star Indian boxer Amit Panghal (52kg) advanced to the quarterfinals with a hard-earned triumph over Mongolia’s Enkhmanadakh Kharkhuu in the Asian Qualifiers to be just one win away from securing an Olympic berth, here on Saturday. The 23-year-old top seed, who became India’s first silver-medallist at the world championships last year, prevailed in a split 3-2 decision after a fast-paced slugfest in which fortunes swung quite wildly.

In another intense pre-quarterfinal bout, Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Gaurav Solanki (57kg) was beaten 1-4 by top-seeded Uzbek Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov.

Mirzakhalilov, the reigning world champion besides being a gold-winner at the Asian Games and the Asian Championships, dominated the opening round. He was bested by the Indian in the second before roaring back to claim the final round honours and with it, the bout.