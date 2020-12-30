e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Home / Other Sports / Men’s Boxing Trials: Vikas Krishan makes Indian squad for Olympic Qualifiers

Men’s Boxing Trials: Vikas Krishan makes Indian squad for Olympic Qualifiers

The former world championships and Asian Games medal-winner, who competed in the middleweight 75kg category for a long time, is back to the 69kg division after recovering from a back injury sustained during his short undefeated stint in the professional circuit.

other-sports Updated: Dec 30, 2019 15:53 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
File image of Vikas Krishnan.
File image of Vikas Krishnan.(Action Plus via Getty Images)
         

Accomplished comeback-man Vikas Krishan (69kg) claimed a slot in the Indian men’s boxing squad for next year’s Olympic qualifiers after winning his final trial bout along with two others here on Monday.

The former world championships and Asian Games medal-winner, who competed in the middleweight 75kg category for a long time, is back to the 69kg division after recovering from a back injury sustained during his short undefeated stint in the professional circuit.

The 26-year-old, already a two-time Olympian, out-punched national medallist Duryodhan Singh Negi in a unanimous decision in the trial finals.

Also making the squad for the Asia/Oceania zone qualifiers, scheduled from February 3 to 14 in Wuhan, China, were Commonwealth Games medal-winning duo of Gaurav Solanki (57kg) and Naman Tanwar (91kg).

While Solanki defeated Mohammed Hussamuddin, Tanwar edged past Naveen Kumar. Both the bouts were split verdicts.

“It was good to see how strongly Gaurav Solanki came back against Hussamuddin in the tough bout,” said Indian men’s boxing’s High Performance Director Santiago Nieva.

“As for Vikas, he is very focussed and we have high hopes from him,” he added.

On Sunday, Asian silver-medallist Ashish Kumar (75kg), veteran Satish kumar (+91kg) and Sachin Kumar (81kg) booked their places in the squad.

Ashish defeated reigning national champion and South Asian Games gold-medallist Ankit Khatana in a unanimous verdict.

Satish, a Commonwealth and Asian Games medallist, booked his berth with a split verdict triumph over Narender. Sachin claimed the 81kg spot with a victory over Brijesh Yadav.

Amit Panghal (52kg) and Manish Kaushik (63kg) have already claimed their place in the team after winning medals at the world championships in September.

While Panghal claimed a path-breaking silver, Kaushik brought home a bronze, fulfilling the criteria for selection set by the Boxing Federation of India.

“There was very strong competition with close bouts in each of the categories. The final squad looks really strong,” said Nieva.

“We have a good one month before the Olympic qualifiers. We are going to train hard and work on the necessary adjustments required,” he added.

Indian squad for Asia-Oceania Olympic Qualifiers: Amit Panghal (52kg), Gaurav Solanki (57kg), Manish Kaushik (63 kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), Sachin Kumar (81kg), Naman Tanwar (91kg), Satish Kumar (+91kg).

tags
top news
Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister as Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet
Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister as Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet
Dense fog shrouds Delhi, 500 flights delayed, trains running late
Dense fog shrouds Delhi, 500 flights delayed, trains running late
Controversial and mercurial, Ajit Pawar is back as Dy CM after failed coup
Controversial and mercurial, Ajit Pawar is back as Dy CM after failed coup
Samsung at CES 2020: Invisible keyboard, humanoid robot, and more
Samsung at CES 2020: Invisible keyboard, humanoid robot, and more
PM Modi’s fresh appeal to critics of CAA is Sadhguru’s video explainer
PM Modi’s fresh appeal to critics of CAA is Sadhguru’s video explainer
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Kia Seltos passes ANCAP safety test with five-star rating
Kia Seltos passes ANCAP safety test with five-star rating
Watch: Indian diaspora’s pro-CAA demonstration at Times Square, New York
Watch: Indian diaspora’s pro-CAA demonstration at Times Square, New York
trending topics
Anti-CAA protestDelhiSourav GangulyAmitabh BachchanAnti-defection law

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports