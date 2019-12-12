‘Misogynistic’ - WWE star unhappy with CM Punk over Backstage segment

other-sports

Former World Champion CM Punk made a return to WWE Backstage this week and the ‘voice of the voiceless’ made his insights into the ongoing segment involving Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley. As per the WWE storyline, Lana has betrayed her husband Rusev to be with Lashley, which has created a bitter rivalry between Lashley and Rusev. The couple had a “divorce segment” on Raw earlier this week, in which the couple, in front of the live audience, signed their “divorce papers”.

Would it be possible to keep CM Punk away from speaking his mind on the segment? Surely, not. The former World Champion explained how he would book the storyline till Wrestlemania. Here’s what Punk said:

“This is what I would do if I was the booker. But I am not. Obviously, because I am sane. What they do is that they have a blowoff. I don’t think Rusev wants anything to do with Lana anymore. So Lana and Bobby do their thing. But eventually, Lana grinds out the nerves, so Bobby is sick of her. So he leaves Lana too. They have another divorce. She gets another tag team and Bobby and Rusev become best friends. Because they have the familar... the ex-wife... ‘Oh man this broad’... they become drinking buddies. So Lana’s new tag-team go after them. So at, Wrestlemania, they put Lana in shark cage, because by Wrestlemania, the new tag-team is so sick of Lana, that the loser keeps gets what’s in the shark cage.”

Later, Punk took Twitter to speak on the segement. “Loser keeps @LanaWWE match. Just booked you through mania, chica. You’re welcome,” he wrote.

In response to Punk’s tweet, Lana herself went on Twitter to label him as a “misogynistic”. I know you’ve been away from @WWE for several years. Perhaps moving forward, you will favor #WWE and @FS1 by refraining from misogynistic comments like “chica.” Thank you,” she wrote.

The storyline involving Lana, Rusev and Lashley has become one of the most controversial segments currently on Raw. Rusev and Lashley will battle it out at this Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view.