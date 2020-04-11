My target is to remain fit for next two World Cup events: Dipa Karmakar

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 16:30 IST

Amid lockdown, Olympian Dipa Karmakar is keeping herself fit through exercise at her home in Agartala for the next two World Cup events.

“ The Tokyo Olympics was postponed to 2021 due to outbreak of Coronavirus. Two World Cups are left and I am now keeping myself fit through exercise that was suggested by my coach Bisweswar Nandi Sir. My target is to remain fit for next two World Cup events,” Dipa told the reporters at her residence.

Dipa, famous for her Produnova Vault in Rio Olympics in 2016, appealed people to stay at home and maintain social distancing during lockdown.

“ Staying indoors, maintaining social distance, washing hands with soaps or hand sanitizers, are the ways to protect from Coronavirus. I appeal to people to stay at home and keep fit,” she said.