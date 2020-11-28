e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / National wrestling championships pushed to January last week

National wrestling championships pushed to January last week

WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar said that the prevailing conditions have forced them to push the Nationals by at least a month.

other-sports Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 17:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Divya KAKRAN (IND) df. Naruha MATSUYUKI (JPN)
Divya KAKRAN (IND) df. Naruha MATSUYUKI (JPN)(Kadir Caliskan)
         

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has postponed next month’s national championship to January 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar told PTI that the prevailing conditions have forced them to push the Nationals by at least a month.

“The situation is far from ideal. It is not possible to conduct Nationals. We will try to host the championships towards the end of January next year,” said Tomar.

It means the next year will see two national championships.

“We have done that in the past too when circumstances dictated such a step,” Tomar said.

This year’s championships were scheduled to be held in Gonda, UP from December 18-20 but Tomar said if there are more interested states, they might consider changing the venue. The WFI official also said that they are ready to send the Indian team for the individual World Cup, set to be held in Belgrade, Serbia from December 12-18.

The gold medal winner will get prize money of 4000 Swiss Francs while the runner-up will be richer by 3000 Swiss Francs. The bronze medal winner get 1500.

“We decided against hosting the trials and are sending the same wrestlers who competed in the Asian Championship in New Delhi in February. Bajrang Punia (65kg), Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Jitender Kumar (74kg) and Sombir Rathi (92kg) have asked for exemption and we have granted it,” he said.

“While Bajrang, Vinesh and Sombir’s categories will go unrepresented, Nar Singh Yadav will compete for India in the 74kg,” he added.

Since the WFI is not conducting trials, it means that Pooja Dhanda will miss the event as young Anshu Malik will compete in the 57kg category. It will also ensure that Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik competes in the 65kg category since her new nemesis Sonam Malik had competed in 62kg during the Asian event.

tags
top news
Farmers’ groups to continue protest at Delhi border, to discuss strategy later
Farmers’ groups to continue protest at Delhi border, to discuss strategy later
China sending defence minister to Nepal days after Indian foreign secretary’s visit
China sending defence minister to Nepal days after Indian foreign secretary’s visit
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
Boy, 15, picked up by cops for issuing death threat to Yogi Adityanath
Boy, 15, picked up by cops for issuing death threat to Yogi Adityanath
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
Over 2.5 million vulnerable people in UK to get free vitamin D supplements
Over 2.5 million vulnerable people in UK to get free vitamin D supplements
‘Plot to end Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’: Farmers camp in Delhi, more at borders
‘Plot to end Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’: Farmers camp in Delhi, more at borders
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In