Navjot Kaur wins Asian wrestling gold; Sakshi Malik settles for bronze; silver for Vinesh Phogat

Navjot Kaur won gold in the Asian Wrestling Championships, beating Japan’s Miya Imai 9-1 in a one-sided contest in the final of the women’s 65kg freestyle category in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Friday.

Earlier, Sakshi Malik won bronze in the 62kg freestyle category after getting the better of Kazakhstan’s Ayaulym Kassymova 10-7 in a tough fight.

Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat had to be contend with a silver medal after losing 2-3 to China’s a Chun Lei in the summit clash of the women’s 50kg freestyle category.

Trailing 0-1 early in the bout, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh made a strong comeback to score two points and take the lead. But with less than two minutes left, the Chinese wrestler scored two crucial points with an attacking move to regain the lead, which she defended till the end.

Another Indian wrestler Sangeeta defeated Jieun Um of Korea to win a bronze medal in the women’s 59kg freestyle segment. India’s medal tally stood at one gold, one silver and four bronze medals on Friday, including two bronze in the men’s Greco-Roman events.

Navjot masterclass

Miya Imai started the final against Navjot as the aggressor but the Indian was up to the challenge with a strong defensive game. Navjot took the first points with a counter-attack to take a 2-0 lead, but it was wiped out after a successful challenge by the Japanese coaches.

With less than 20 seconds left in the first period, Navjot was put under pressure by Imai but the Indian countered again to score 2 points from a takedown and scored successive points to take a 5-0 lead going into the break.

Imai came out with intent in the second segment and with 50 seconds left in the bout she managed to score a point.

As the Japanese wrestler went all out for attack -- and shooting for Navjot’s right leg, the Indian read the move and produced a breathtaking counter throw scoring four points and a 9-1 lead as the clock wound down.