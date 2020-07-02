e-paper
NBA reveals COVID-19 total up to 25

In the first eight days of the testing, 25 players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the NBA announced on Thursday.

“In tests conducted of 344 NBA players between June 24-29, an additional nine players have tested positive for the coronavirus. Twenty-five of 351 players have tested positive since testing began on June 23,” the league said in a release. “In tests conducted of 884 team staff between June 23-29, 10 have tested positive for the coronavirus.”

Teams are scheduled to travel to Orlando on July 7 for the start of formal training camp. The NBA is scheduled to restart the 2019-20 regular season with 22 teams at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard said Wednesday he didn’t have great confidence in players abiding by health and safety restrictions while housed in the so-called bubble in Florida.

“My confidence ain’t great,” Lillard told ESPN. “My confidence ain’t great because you’re telling me you’re gonna have 22 teams full of players following all the rules? When we have 100 percent freedom, everybody don’t follow all the rules. I don’t have much confidence. But hopefully it’ll be handled to a point where we’re not putting everybody at risk or in a dangerous position.”

