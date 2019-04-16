Neeraj Chopra likely to miss Diamond League

India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who has injured his elbow, will not return to competition anytime soon. “It will take another week to assess whether he needs surgery or active rest to recover from elbow injury he sustained last week during a training session at Patiala,” said chief national coach Uwe Hohn on Monday.

The German expert said there are two options at the moment— either go for surgery or recover through rehabilitation. He consulted medical experts in Chandigarh on Monday but will take a final call after a second opinion.

Neeraj will skip the Doha Asian Championship starting April 21. He could also miss international events including the Diamond League in May and June as the injury will take time to recover, Hohn said on the sidelines of National Javelin Throw Championship here.

Neeraj is yet to start his 2019 campaign and Doha was supposed to be his first international competition. Since he was training in South Africa to prepare for the Asian meet he was exempted from the Federation Cup held in March 15-18 at Patiala. It also acted as a qualifying event for the Asian meet.

Hohn said Neeraj was on right track to surpass his personal best of 88.06m, a national record set last year on his way to winning the Asian Games title in Jakarta.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 08:46 IST