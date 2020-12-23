e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Neetal Narang becomes first female president of Softball Federation of India

Neetal Narang becomes first female president of Softball Federation of India

Narang, in her previous role as vice president of the Softball Federation of India had made valuable contribution towards the upliftment of the sport, a media release stated.

other-sports Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 20:23 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Amritsar
Photo of newly elected president of Softball Federation of India, Neetal Narang
Photo of newly elected president of Softball Federation of India, Neetal Narang (@NeetalNarang/Twitter)
         

In a first, the Softball Federation of India on Wednesday elected a woman, Neetal Narang, as its president here. The historic moment took place on the golden jubilee of the federation.

Narang, in her previous role as vice president of the Softball Federation of India had made valuable contribution towards the upliftment of the sport, a media release stated. Considering her unflinching commitment towards the growth of the sport and the sportspersons, the federation unanimously elected her as the president, it added.

Narang will succeed Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, who was elected as the life-time president. “I am extremely humbled and honored to be unanimously elected as the president of the federation,” Narang said.

“Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi has made tremendous contribution in the upliftment of the sport and it will be my honour to carry forward his legacy to take the sport to newer heights with his and the support of our office bearers,” she added.

tags
top news
China’s offer for disengagement in East Ladakh is a trap. Rejected
China’s offer for disengagement in East Ladakh is a trap. Rejected
Delhi records 871 new Covid-19 cases as recoveries cross 600,000
Delhi records 871 new Covid-19 cases as recoveries cross 600,000
Fake GST invoice menace: CBIC debunks misinformation about rule change
Fake GST invoice menace: CBIC debunks misinformation about rule change
Farm laws: Rahul to meet President tomorrow with 20 mn signatures
Farm laws: Rahul to meet President tomorrow with 20 mn signatures
Karnataka revises night curfew schedule, to be imposed from tomorrow till Jan 1
Karnataka revises night curfew schedule, to be imposed from tomorrow till Jan 1
Former India spinner says he wouldn’t have returned home had he been Kohli
Former India spinner says he wouldn’t have returned home had he been Kohli
Ready for talks if govt comes up with a concrete proposal: Farmers union
Ready for talks if govt comes up with a concrete proposal: Farmers union
Explained: Problem areas for Indian team ahead of 2nd Test against Australia
Explained: Problem areas for Indian team ahead of 2nd Test against Australia
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In