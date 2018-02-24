Nita Ambani presents Alpine Skiing medals at 2018 Winter Olympics

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Nita Ambani on Saturday presented medals to the top two finishers of the Alpine Skiing team event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang on Saturday.

Ambani gave away the gold and silver medals to Switzerland and Austrian teams.

Switzerland won the inaugural Alpine Skiing team event by defeating Austria 3-1 at Jeongseon Alpine Centre.

Ambani is India’s first woman IOC member. She is also a member of two important global commissions of the IOC, including the Olympic Channel.