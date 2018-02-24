2018 Winter Olympics: Russian bobsledder admits doping violation - CAS

Russian bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva has admitted an anti-doping violation and has been disqualified from the Winter Olympics, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Saturday.

Sergeeva, who finished 12th in the women’s bobsleigh competition, had tested positive in an out-of-competition test for the banned product trimetazidine and had her result from the race removed, CAS said in a statement.

The athlete had accepted a provisional suspension beyond the period of the Games, CAS said.

A despondent mood swept through Russian athletes at the Pyeongchang Winter Games on Saturday, their hopes of being able to fly the Russian flag at the closing ceremony deflated by a second positive doping test.

“They were due to look at how we behaved here and decide, but as we’ve got two doping cases I don’t think they will allow us to be at the closing with the flag,” alpine skier Anastasia Silanteva told Reuters.

Russians are competing as neutral athletes at the Games due to allegations they ran a systematic drug-cheating programme at the 2014 Sochi Games. They have been unable to wear national uniforms or have the Russian anthem played at medal ceremonies.

But the International Olympic Committee (IOC) held out the prospect of lifting its suspension of their Olympic status and allowing them to carry the Russian flag at Sunday’s closing ceremony, on condition they behaved well at Pyeongchang.