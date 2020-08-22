e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / No September start to athletics due to Covid-19

No September start to athletics due to Covid-19

The revised domestic athletics season will not start in September, said Adille Sumariwalla, president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

other-sports Updated: Aug 22, 2020 22:48 IST
Navneet Singh
Navneet Singh
New Delhi
File image of Adille Sumariwalla.
File image of Adille Sumariwalla.(Getty Images)
         

The revised domestic athletics season will not start in September, said Adille Sumariwalla, president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

“There is a concern about the health of the competitors as the situation isn’t under control. Hence, the federation isn’t taking any risk,” said Sumariwalla, referring the growing number of Covid-19 cases in India.

There are nearly 3 million Covid-19 cases in India now with USA and Brazil being the only countries in the world that have more.

In pre-Covid times, the season would start in February-March but couldn’t this time due to a nationwide lockdown from March to June. AFI issued a revised calendar in April with Patiala’s National Institute of Sports, where elite athletes are training, supposed to hold the season’s first competition in the second week of September. But the facility isn’t open to public yet and outsiders must be quarantined for 14 days as per Sports Authority of India (SAI) guidelines.

“Under the given circumstances, we can’t conduct any competition on the campus. And I have my doubts whether we can start competition in October,” said Sumariwalla.

Under the revised programme, AFI had scheduled the national junior inter-district competition in November but that too seems difficult as many states haven’t opened playgrounds.

Haryana has but attendance is thin. Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium too has opened but only a few are regular, said national coach Satyapal Singh, a Dronacharya award winner. “Since there is no competition, athletes aren’t keen to work out.”

Sumariwalla said top athletes in national camps in Patiala and Bengaluru though will continue training. “Camp is in progress since November (2019). The athletes were also in lockdown for two months from March onwards. Training started in the third week of May. We have advised them to avoid taking leave as it could be risky,” he said.

Yet in June, Rajiv Arokia, one of the key members of the national 4x400m relay team, went home. The sprinter from Tamil Nadu is yet to return. Recently, Manish Rawat, who finished 13th in men’s 20km race walk at 2016 Rio Olympics, left the camp in Bengaluru. “We will not take both back as they went home without informing us,” said Sumariwalla.

tags
top news
Pakistan mentions Dawood Ibrahim’s Karachi addresses in sanctions document
Pakistan mentions Dawood Ibrahim’s Karachi addresses in sanctions document
India rejects reference to Kashmir in China-Pakistan joint statement
India rejects reference to Kashmir in China-Pakistan joint statement
Covid-19 cases rise marginally in Delhi with 1,412 new patients, count over 1.6 lakh
Covid-19 cases rise marginally in Delhi with 1,412 new patients, count over 1.6 lakh
PM Modi’s latest Atmanirbhar Bharat push involves Indian toys
PM Modi’s latest Atmanirbhar Bharat push involves Indian toys
MHA issues SOP for global travel, Air Bubble passengers need not register with Indian missions
MHA issues SOP for global travel, Air Bubble passengers need not register with Indian missions
Kashmir leaders resolve to fight for restoration of Article 370 and J-K statehood
Kashmir leaders resolve to fight for restoration of Article 370 and J-K statehood
Section of under-construction flyover collapses at Sohna road in Gurugram, no injuries reported
Section of under-construction flyover collapses at Sohna road in Gurugram, no injuries reported
‘Suspected ISIS operative, a lone wolf, had planned an attack in Delhi’: Police
‘Suspected ISIS operative, a lone wolf, had planned an attack in Delhi’: Police
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In