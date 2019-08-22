Olympic quota secured, shooter Anjum Moudgil aims at improving score | Exclusive

other-sports

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:43 IST

In September 2018, Anjum Moudgil became the first Indian shooter to secure am Olympic quota for India after she won a silver medal in Women’s 10m air rifle event at ISSF World Championships in South Korea. Since then, the Punjab shooter has enjoyed a great year. In May. The 25-year old rose to second-place in the women’s ranking. Two months later, she smashed the world record in women’s 10m air rifle at Masters Meet in New Delhi.

Also Read: Sindhu lone bright spot, doubles pairs lose at World Championships

Last week, the shooter, who is a sub-inspector in the Punjab Police, returned home after winning five gold and a silver medal in World Police Games in Chengdu, China. Just as she was unpacking her stuff, she received a text informing her about her Arjuna Award nomination.

“I had an idea about the nominations this year. Getting the confirmation felt really great. Me and my family are really happy,” Moudgil told Hindustan Times in an exclusive chat.

Moudgil could only spend a day in Delhi, as she had to immediately leave for Brazil for the ISSF World Cup, which begins on Saturday. “The only thing I feel is that I would not be present at the ceremony as I will be in Brazil for the competition,” she said.

The shooter has already reached Rio de Janeiro for the tournament and will begin training from Wednesday. With an Olympic quota for India already secured, Moudgil is looking to make a few changes to improve her score.

“I am changing a few technical aspects and my equipment. I am trying to adjust with the changes and working hard to improving my mistakes. That is what I am targeting. I am trying to shooting my personal best in every competition and learning to be better,” she said.

With India already securing seven Olympic quotas. there is an expectation that Indian contingent might bring a medal home from Tokyo. But with less than a year to go for the multi-national tournament, Moudgil does not feel the pressure. “We are focusing more on improving the performance and not missing out on any trick that might help our game,” she said.

Also Read: Nataraj seventh in world junior swimming, achieves ‘B’ qualifying mark for Tokyo Games

Recently, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) threatened to pull out of the upcoming Commonwealth Games in 2022, due to removal of shooting from the tournament. With IOA set to take a final call in September, Moudgil says it would be unfair to sportspersons from other disciplines if India decides not to participate in CWG 2022.

“The Indian contingent should go because it is not just about one sport. The country supports several sportstars. There has been letters or meetings done to make sure the shooting is included, but I think there must be some reason why it is not being included,” she said.

“I think it’s not fair for other sports to have an exit from CWG. People of India do not only love shooting. They support on other sports also. CWG medals is good for shooters, but it is equally important for other sports. We cannot take their chance away of winning medals. I hope Indian contingent goes for the Commonwealth Games and we will be there to support them,” she added.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 10:39 IST