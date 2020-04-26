e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Once I scribbled Adidas on my shoes, they now make shoes with my name: Hima

Once I scribbled Adidas on my shoes, they now make shoes with my name: Hima

During an Instagram chat with Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, the top quarter-miler who is currently at the NIS-Patiala, said her farmer father bought a normal running shoes with spikes for first competitive race.

other-sports Updated: Apr 26, 2020 21:35 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Hima Das
Hima Das(Twitter)
         

Sportswear giants Adidas now manufacture custom-made shoes for Hima Das with her name printed on them but country’s top sprinter on Sunday revealed that there was a time when she had to write the famous brand name manually on her sub-standard spikes.

During an Instagram chat with Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, the top quarter-miler who is currently at the NIS-Patiala, said her farmer father bought a normal running shoes with spikes for first competitive race.

“When I started running, I ran barefoot. But in my first Nationals, my father brought running shoes with spikes on them. It was just a normal pair of running shoes. I wrote ‘Adidas’ on the shoes with my hand. You never know what fate can do, Adidas is now making shoes with my name,” the 20-year-old said.

After Hima won the 400m gold in the 2018 World U-20 Championships in Finland, the top German brand roped her as their brand ambassador and later made custom-made shoes for her that has her name on one side and ‘create history’ on the other.

She said “people started following athletics more than ever after the 2018 Asian Games” in Indonesia where she won a silver in individual 400m and a gold each in women’s 400m and mixed 400m relay races.

“People know the athletes and fans chant your name, it gives you extra motivation,” the Assamese athlete, known as “Dhing Express” due to her native town, said.

She is keeping herself fit so that she can immediately hit the tracks once the ongoing nation-wide lockdown, enforced to combat COVID-19 pandemic, is lifted.

“I am enjoying and taking things positively during this lockdown. We are not allowed to go to the ground. I work out in my room. I practice yoga so that my blood circulation is good. I am taking care of my diet, I am eating less, no meat at all and eating a lot of fruits,” she said.

“I have come out of my injury and I am fit. I am just thinking that I have to keep myself fit so that I can just start off once the lockdown is over and start preparing for Olympics.” She said since the Olympics have been postponed to next year, she will get more time to prepare for the Tokyo Games.

Hima also said Sachin Tendulkar is her role model and meeting the cricket icon was the best moment of her life.

“I still remember talking to him. When I saw him, I ended up crying. It was the best moment for me. Meeting your role model is a big moment for everyone and I can not forget that,” she said.

“Whenever he used to be there in the dressing room, there was a lot to learn. He is down to earth. He recently had his 47th birthday. He took his mother’s blessings,” Raina said.

top news
Centre rejects tax-hike proposal by IRS officials, calls it ill-conceived
Centre rejects tax-hike proposal by IRS officials, calls it ill-conceived
First pandemic epicentre Wuhan discharges its last Covid patient from hospital
First pandemic epicentre Wuhan discharges its last Covid patient from hospital
Indian diplomat Syed Akbaruddin set to retire, TS Tirumurti expected to take over
Indian diplomat Syed Akbaruddin set to retire, TS Tirumurti expected to take over
Never seen anything like that: Kohli picks best shot in cricket
Never seen anything like that: Kohli picks best shot in cricket
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
Indore man made to do sit ups for violating lockdown. He shares his story
Indore man made to do sit ups for violating lockdown. He shares his story
Researchers have found a way to improve the video streaming quality
Researchers have found a way to improve the video streaming quality
Covid-19: Are immunity passports an option to exit lockdown?
Covid-19: Are immunity passports an option to exit lockdown?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

other sports