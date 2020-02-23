‘Over before it started,’ Twitter reacts to epic entrances from Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury

other-sports

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 13:36 IST

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury’s rematch is one of the biggest heavyweight clashes in recent years. The highly anticipated rematch has garnered eyeballs all around the world. It is scheduled to be one of the most lucrative fights in the history of the sport while already shattering Lennox Lewis vs. Evander Holyfield rematch’s ticket sales record. The fight is likely to produce the largest live gate in heavyweight boxing history as the promotion has told that they have sold more than $17 million of tickets for the evening.

Fans were already excited for the rematch and both the fighters ensured they don’t feel disappointed even before the fight started. Wilder and Fury made epic entrances to increase the excitement of the fans. Fury came in wearing a crown and with a royal cape draped over his robe as he sat on a throne, which was carried to the ring by a group of women in armor.

Meanwhile, Wilder came in wearing one of his trademark masks. He was draped in black as he was rapped to the ring ahead of his title defence.

Watch both Fury and Wilder’s entrances for their rematch:-

It’s black history month and Wilder’s entrance was wild, too. pic.twitter.com/589YahJOFF — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) February 23, 2020

Here are some of the reactions on social media:-

I think Wilder wasted more time practicing his entrance#WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/etaqpnkmg1 — 🇨🇳于司福 حمزة 🇳🇬 (@hamzeedodoh) February 23, 2020

Wilder was in trouble when he wore a 30 pound outfit walking to the ring — while the Gypsy King didn’t waste any energy during his entrance! It was over before it started! pic.twitter.com/Yaa98bfVNP — Keith Roberts (@oursportsguy) February 23, 2020

Ooh...Wilder has his own rapper and his mask eyes glow orange! I’m turning off when the punching starts but these are epic entrances #WildervsFury2 pic.twitter.com/cjvAOwEfwf — Siobhán Robbins Sky (@SiobhanRobbins) February 23, 2020

Round zero to wilder he won the battle of the entrances that was 🔥🔥 #boxing — Primo (@Supreme_takes) February 23, 2020

Tyson made short work of the reigning WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in their highly anticipated rematch at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday. Fury was absolutely dominant in the rematch and landed punch after punch on the reigning champion. Fury was so dominant that Wilder’s corner had to throw in the towel. Deontay is known as the knockout king in the heavyweight division but it was Fury who knocked down Wilder numerous times due to his superior movement and precision.

It was in the seventh round that Wilder’s corner finally decided to stop the fight after Fury was looking to finish off ‘Bronze Bomber’. Tyson remains undefeated and is the new heavyweight champion of the world.