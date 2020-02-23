e-paper
‘Over before it started,’ Twitter reacts to epic entrances from Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury

Fans were already excited for the rematch and both the fighters ensured they don’t feel disappointed even before the fight started. Wilder and Fury made epic entrances to increase the excitement of the fans.

other-sports Updated: Feb 23, 2020 13:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury(REUTERS)
         

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury’s rematch is one of the biggest heavyweight clashes in recent years. The highly anticipated rematch has garnered eyeballs all around the world. It is scheduled to be one of the most lucrative fights in the history of the sport while already shattering Lennox Lewis vs. Evander Holyfield rematch’s ticket sales record. The fight is likely to produce the largest live gate in heavyweight boxing history as the promotion has told that they have sold more than $17 million of tickets for the evening.

Fans were already excited for the rematch and both the fighters ensured they don’t feel disappointed even before the fight started. Wilder and Fury made epic entrances to increase the excitement of the fans. Fury came in wearing a crown and with a royal cape draped over his robe as he sat on a throne, which was carried to the ring by a group of women in armor.

Meanwhile, Wilder came in wearing one of his trademark masks. He was draped in black as he was rapped to the ring ahead of his title defence.

Watch both Fury and Wilder’s entrances for their rematch:-

 

 

Here are some of the reactions on social media:-

 

 

 

 

 

Tyson made short work of the reigning WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in their highly anticipated rematch at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday. Fury was absolutely dominant in the rematch and landed punch after punch on the reigning champion. Fury was so dominant that Wilder’s corner had to throw in the towel. Deontay is known as the knockout king in the heavyweight division but it was Fury who knocked down Wilder numerous times due to his superior movement and precision.

It was in the seventh round that Wilder’s corner finally decided to stop the fight after Fury was looking to finish off ‘Bronze Bomber’. Tyson remains undefeated and is the new heavyweight champion of the world.

