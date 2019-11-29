e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Pakistan kabaddi team awaiting India’s consent: Punjab minister

Punjab Sports and Youth Services Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi said over 160 players are participating and the Australian team has already reached India.

other-sports Updated: Nov 29, 2019 16:50 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Chandigarh
Representational image.
Representational image.(File)
         

A kabaddi team from Pakistan is yet to get the green signal from the Indian government to participate in the International Kabaddi Tournament being organised by the Punjab government to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev from December 1, a state minister said on Friday. Nine countries are participating in the tournament that will last till December 10.

Punjab Sports and Youth Services Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi said over 160 players are participating and the Australian team has already reached India. The other teams are from Canada, England, Kenya, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and the US, besides the host India.

Sodhi told IANS that the Canadian team has got the no-objection certificate (NOC) from the union government while the approval for the Pakistan team is still awaited and hopefully it will be given soon. “Even the Chief Minister will speak to the Central government with regard to allow Pakistan to participate,” he added.

The minister said the winning team would be given a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh, while the runners-up and the team clinching the third position would get Rs 15 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively. Sodhi said the opening ceremony will be held at Guru Nanak Stadium in Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district on Sunday while the closing ceremony will take place at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district on December 10.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh would be the chief guest at the closing ceremony and will distribute the prizes.

tags
top news
PM Modi offers $450 mn development, anti-terror aid to Lanka
PM Modi offers $450 mn development, anti-terror aid to Lanka
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
‘Didn’t call Godse a patriot’: Pragya Thakur forced to apologise again in LS
‘Didn’t call Godse a patriot’: Pragya Thakur forced to apologise again in LS
‘Parties say a lot in manifestos’: SC rejects petition against Uddhav govt
‘Parties say a lot in manifestos’: SC rejects petition against Uddhav govt
Law student abducted on gun point, gang-raped in Ranchi, 12 arrested: Cops
Law student abducted on gun point, gang-raped in Ranchi, 12 arrested: Cops
Zero to sold out in 10 days: Ford’s electric Mustang SUV gets massive response
Zero to sold out in 10 days: Ford’s electric Mustang SUV gets massive response
Emery sacked as Arsenal manager, Ljungberg named interim head coach
Emery sacked as Arsenal manager, Ljungberg named interim head coach
Watch: Uddhav Thackeray responds to question on Shiv Sena turning secular
Watch: Uddhav Thackeray responds to question on Shiv Sena turning secular
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

other sports