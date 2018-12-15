Patience will be very important against Okuhara: Sindhu on BWF World Tour final

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu entered the final of the World Tour Finals after defeating Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in the women’s singles event in Guangzhou on Saturday.

Sindhu, ranked sixth in the world, defeated Thai world number eight 21-16, 25-23 in the semi-final, which lasted 54 minutes.

The Rio Olympics silver medallist, who will meet her nemesis Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the summit clash, said that patience will be a key factor while playing the final.

“Patience will be very important against Okuhara. Whenever we play, we have had long rallies. We both had to be patient enough to be on the court for as long as possible. Against her there’s not much of strategy required, I just have to keep the shuttle on the court,” said Sindhu.

While talking about her close match against Intanon, Sindhu felt nervous after committing a few simple errors.

“I was leading by 2-3 points, but in the end she came back and took the lead. Even then I didn’t think it was over, I think she played well. I made a few simple errors and I was a bit nervous after making those errors. But, I was patient and I kept going and after 20-20, it was anybody’s game. Even though I won the first game, I thought each point is important,” said Sindhu.

Sindhu expressed that since she was making simple errors, she thought of playing aggressively towards the end of the second game.

“I was making simple mistakes, so then I thought, why not hit and see what will happen. Then I was successful, so it was a good finish,” said Sindhu.

Sindhu feels that she has grown as a player in this competition. She doesn’t get nervous if she loses the lead in a particular game.

“I’ve improved a bit. Before I would get nervous if someone would take the lead after I had led in the match. But, now comparatively I am much stronger. Now I just focus on the next point and not think too much after losing points,” said Sindhu.

The Indian ace said that even though she has lost many finals, she doesn’t feel any pressure to play the BWF World Tour final on Sunday.

“I know I have won a lot of silvers but there is no pressure, I will just play the way I have played in the last four matches and if I can win this title it would mean a lot to me,” said Sindhu.

(With agency inputs)

