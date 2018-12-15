PV Sindhu beats Ratchanok Intanon 21-16, 25-23 to enter finals of BWF World Tour

It was an epic clash between PV Sindhu and Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand, but the Indian held her nerve and displayed tremendous temperament to clinch the match 21-16, 25-23 to enter the finals. She will now take on Nozomi Okuhara in the medal clash.

Sindhu, who eased past Beiwen Zhang of the US in the quarter-final, moved brilliantly in the first set and even as she was stretched by Intanon held her nerve to clinch the game. The Thai was much more controlled in the second serve and varied her pace and placement perfectly. Sindhu, was mobile and covered good ground, but had to be more precise with her cross-court smashes and net play.

The Thai attacked Sindhu’s body a lot more in the second set and this tactic worked for her in the initial stage. The down the line smashes worked nicely for Intanon, but the Indian had just enough fuel in the tank to ward off the threat and make it to the final clash.

The second game of the match was an absolute roller-coaster as both the players were not willing to cede even an inch. Intanon kept pushing, Sindhu kept saving match points and displayed tremendous composure and won the final rally, which in many ways was the best of the match, to seal the deal 25-23.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 11:54 IST