e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Perez to miss 2nd F1 race after positive coronavirus test

Perez to miss 2nd F1 race after positive coronavirus test

The Mexican driver had hoped to return after spending seven days in quarantine, but his Racing Point team said Friday morning he had tested positive.

other-sports Updated: Aug 07, 2020 15:23 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Silverstone
Racing Point driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the first practice session for the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Friday, July 10, 2020.
Racing Point driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the first practice session for the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Friday, July 10, 2020. (AP)
         

Sergio Perez will miss a second Formula One race at Silverstone this week after again testing positive for the coronavirus. Germany’s Nico Hulkenberg is again set to replace Perez.

The Mexican driver had hoped to return after spending seven days in quarantine, but his Racing Point team said Friday morning he had tested positive.

“He is physically well and recovering,” the team said.

“The whole team wishes Sergio and his family well and we look forward to his return.”

That means German veteran Nico Hulkenberg again fills in for Sunday’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix after having also replaced Perez for the British Grand Prix at the same venue last week. Hulkenberg did not start that race because of an engine problem.

There are two consecutive weekends of racing at Silverstone as Formula One tries to pack in races following the pandemic-delayed start to the season.

tags
top news
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
Sushant Singh Rajput probe was quarantined, I wasn’t: Bihar IPS officer
Sushant Singh Rajput probe was quarantined, I wasn’t: Bihar IPS officer
PM Modi ‘pained’ by loss of lives due to landslide in Kerala’s Idukki
PM Modi ‘pained’ by loss of lives due to landslide in Kerala’s Idukki
Donald Trump cites India to ban ‘national security risk’ Chinese TikTok
Donald Trump cites India to ban ‘national security risk’ Chinese TikTok
Serum Institute ties up with Gates Foundation to speed up Covid-19 vaccine
Serum Institute ties up with Gates Foundation to speed up Covid-19 vaccine
Akhtar slams team management after Sarfaraz carries shoes as 12th man
Akhtar slams team management after Sarfaraz carries shoes as 12th man
‘An obscenity’: SC after activist’s children paint her semi-nude body
‘An obscenity’: SC after activist’s children paint her semi-nude body
Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki
Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In